A 3-year-old girl was tragically killed after a tree fell on a moving bike during heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday, March 22. The incident occurred near East Park in Jeevanhalli as the girl was riding with her father. The tree struck her, causing severe injuries. Despite being rushed to Bowring Hospital, the girl could not be saved. The fatal accident occurred amid strong winds and heavy rain in the city. Around 30 trees have fallen in the city, and waterlogging has been reported at many places, said the Civil Defence team of Bengaluru. Bengaluru Tragedy: 2 Women Including 1 Pregnant Die After Electric Pole Falls on Them During Road Repair in Karnataka, JCB Driver Arrested.

Bengaluru Tree Collapse After Heavy Rains

A 3-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru. Around 30 trees have fallen in the city, and waterlogging has been reported at many places: Civil Defence, Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2025

