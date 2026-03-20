New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): A 45-year-old construction worker, Rajkumar, died of electrocution, while his co-worker was injured when a bamboo came in contact with a high-tension electricity line in Delhi's Kapashera.

Both workers were carrying out construction work in a multi-storeyed building in southwest Delhi's Kapashera on Thursday afternoon, police said.

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According to the police, they were shifted to the hospital, where Rajkumar succumbed to his injury.

"During the work, Jhulan (on the first floor) picked up a wooden bamboo to hand it over to Rajkumar (on the second floor). The bamboo came in contact with a high-tension electricity line, resulting in both sustaining electric shock injuries," police said.

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Jhulan is still under treatment.

The police have registered a case, launching an investigation into the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)