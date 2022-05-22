Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly thrashed a differently-abled man to death in Neemuch district.

The accused identified as Dinesh Kushwaha is presently being interrogated by the police.

Speaking to reporters in this regard, Superintendent of Police of Neemuch district, Suraj Kumar said, "A video went viral on social media wherein it was seen that a differently-abled man was thrashed to death. We are investigating the authenticity of the video. The police have arrested Dinesh Kushwaha in the matter. He is being interrogated by the police."

"Kushwaha accepted that he is the one that is being seen in the viral video. From the video, it can be seen that the deceased was not able to tell his identity as he was mentally unstable," the police said.

The Police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has condemned the incident calling it an unfortunate one. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that the deceased was an old man who got lost and could not introduce himself. "His family told us that he was mentally unstable. The accused was identified and booked under Sections 302 and 304 of the IPC. We are maintaining communication with family, they are satisfied", he added.

A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was allegedly beaten to death on Friday in Neemuch district. Station House Officer of Manasa police station in Neemuch District, Kanhaiya Lal Dangi said to ANI on Friday, "A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was beaten in Neemuch over suspicion of belonging to a particular religion. The accused person Dinesh Kushwaha, in the viral video, can be seen asking 'show me your identity card', while thrashing him. He was later found dead." (ANI)

