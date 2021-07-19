Visuals of Med village after the cloudburst (Photo/ANI)

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): One person has been injured in the cloudburst that was reported in Med village of Bal Ganga, Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Rubble entered a few houses after the incident that took place in the morning.

No causalities have been reported so far.

Brijesh Bhatt, District Disaster Management Officer said, "No harm to anyone, only one hospitalized with minor injuries. Some agricultural land destroyed due to rubble."

In another cloudburst incident in the state early on Monday, three members of a family were killed and four were reported missing in Mando village in Uttarkashi district.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out the rescue operations at the incident site. (ANI)

