Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) One journalist was killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident in the southern part of the city's Anwar Shah Road in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Soham Mallick was killed and Mayukhranjan Ghosh was seriously injured when the bike they were riding skidded and hit a roadside tree near Lords More in Lake Gardens area at around 4.15 AM, they said.

Both Soham and Mayukhranjan work in the news desk of an upcoming vernacular news channel.

"Soham was declared brought dead while Mayukhranjan is undergoing treatment at the ICCU of the SSKM Hospital. He has slipped into a coma and his condition is quite critical," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

A police officer said there are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find out whether the bike actually skidded or was hit by any unknown vehicle causing the mishap.

