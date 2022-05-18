Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) A contractor died and four other people were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction house collapsed in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said.

The incident took place in Mawa village falling under Maulasar police station area, they said.

The house collapsed when labourers were constructing the second floor above the old house, burying five people, the police said.

A contractor, Ravi (25), died while four other people were injured. They were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, they said.

