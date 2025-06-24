New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A man died in a massive fire, which broke out at a banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar area, an official on Tuesday said.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, is a carpenter by profession, he said.

Two people were initially trapped in the fire that broke out at 8.47 pm on Monday. While one managed to escape, Rajesh got trapped in the fire.

"Prima facie, Rajesh died due to suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem," a senior police officer said.

Initially, 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot with six more dispatched later on.

"We received a call regarding a fire at 8.47 pm at Golden Banquet Hall opposite DLF Moti Nagar. A total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the site," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The visuals from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the night sky as flames engulfed large portions of the Golden Banquet Hall.

