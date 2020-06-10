India News | One More ITBP Staff Tests COVID-19 Positive, Force's Active Tally at 22

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday reported one new COVID-19 positive case, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the force to 22, officials said.

There are 22 active COVID-19 cases while 194 personnel have recovered from the disease so far, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Also Read | Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to Re-Open on June 14 For Monthly Puja, TDB Asks Devotees to Obtain Certificate From ICMR-Approved Labs For Shrine Visit.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 2,76,583 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)