New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, chaired by Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, on Tuesday continued consultations with representatives of industries on the subject of holding simultaneous elections in the country.

A delegation of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), comprising of Anish Shah, President, Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Anant Goenka, Vice President, SK Pathak, Secretary General, Jyoti Vij, Additional Director General and Anshuman Khanna, Assistant Secretary General of the organization met and made a presentation before the Chairman HLC Kovind and its members Ghulam Nabi Azad, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, NK Singh, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, Dr Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

FICCI in their presentation, supported the concept of One Nation One Election, as multiple elections at various levels adversely impact the ease of doing business and lead to a slowing down in decision making. FICCI further suggested that savings of expenditure from holding Simultaneous Elections in the Country can be utilized for government spending to further promote economic growth and livelihood generation.

Last week, the Committee met with a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) comprising Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, R Dinesh, President, Sanjiv Puri, President Designate, Marut Sen Gupta, Deputy Director General, Amita Sarkar, Deputy Director General, Binoy Job, Executive Director, and G Srivastava, Chief Economic Strategy and Project Coordination.

The delegation made a presentation before the committee in which the views of the industry on ONOE and its impact were highlighted, after which they presented a formal memorandum.

Earlier, the Committee held consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines who was also accompanied by the Secretary General and Assistant Secretary general of ASSOCHAM. Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

Recently, the High-Level Committee relating to holding simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the Chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public view regarding the One Nation One Election issue. A public notice issued stated that "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country", stated the notice. (ANI)

