New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated consultation process under the Chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

As part of this consultation, on January 17, the Chairman of the Committee met Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court in New Delhi.

Continuing with the deliberations on Thursday afternoon, the Chairman of the HLC held discussions with Justice Gorla Rohini, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and Sushil Chandra, former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

As part of this consultation process, suggestions and considered views are solicited from the citizens, political parties, eminent jurists like former Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and High Courts, constitutional experts, former CECs among others. The consultation process shall continue in the coming days, stated the press communications issued.

Recently the High Level Committee had sought public view in regards to One Nation One Election issue. The public notice issued stated that "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country", stated the notice.

Earlier the High-Level Committee constituted held its preliminary meeting under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner attended the meeting. Harish Salve, Senior Advocate joined the meeting virtually.

The One Nation One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 2023. As per the Terms of Reference, the Committee was required to make recommendations for the creation of an appropriate legal and administrative framework for holding simultaneous elections on a permanent basis, identification of necessary amendments to the Constitution and related election laws, preparation of common electoral rolls, logistics such as EVMS/VVPATS, etc.

Suggestions are invited in writing from the members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country. All suggestions received by January 15, 2024, will be placed before the Committee for its consideration, stated public notice issued. (ANI)

