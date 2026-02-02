Mumbai, February 2: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, issued a series of statements on X defending his efforts to push for the full release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents and calling for prosecutions of those involved in child abuse. His comments came in response to recent document releases that included emails between Musk and Epstein, which some critics have highlighted as potentially damaging.

In a detailed post, Musk wrote: “Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would: 1. Admit nothing 2. Deny everything 3. Make counter-accusations against me.” Epstein Files: Huge Cache of S*x Offender Jeffrey Epstein Documents Includes His Emails With Wealthy and Powerful.

Elon Musk added that he anticipated personal attacks despite having “never attended his parties or been on his ‘Lolita Express’ plane or set foot on his creepy island or done anything wrong at all.” Musk stated that the “extreme pain of being accused of being the opposite of who I am was worth it,” and emphasised: “The strong must protect those who cannot protect themselves, especially vulnerable children. I will gladly accept any amount of future pain to do more to protect kids and give them a chance to grow up and have happy lives.”

In a follow-up reply to a post listing several prominent figures whose emails appeared in the Epstein files, including Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, Reid Hoffman, Bill Clinton and himself, Musk commented simply: “Because they are guilty.”

Elon Musk Describes Epstein Files Document Release "Distraction"

Forbes reported on the matter, noting Musk’s response to the document release. The outlet stated that Musk described Friday’s release of millions of Epstein-related documents as “a distraction” and wrote on X that emails he had sent to the late financier could be “misinterpreted” to smear his name.

The documents in question, part of ongoing releases tied to Epstein’s case, have included correspondence involving various high-profile individuals. Musk’s statements appeared amid replies and criticism from users pointing to specific emails, although the full context of those communications was not detailed in his posts.

Epstein Files Broader reactions

Musk’s comments drew a range of responses on X, including support from some users and scepticism or counter-accusations from others referencing past interactions or donations. No new prosecutions or official developments stemming directly from these specific releases were mentioned in the statements or coverage reviewed. New Epstein Files News: 3 Million Pages and 2000 Videos Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Released, Who Are in Them?.

The Epstein case continues to generate public interest, with periodic document unsealing prompting discussion about accountability for those connected to the financier, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

