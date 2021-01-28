Kohima, Jan 28 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the state's coronavirus caseload to 12,084, a senior health department official said.

The new case was reported from Peren district, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

"One +ve case of #COVID-19 have been detected today at Peren. Also 5 +ve patients have recovered. Mokokchung- 3, Dimapur- 2. Total +ve cases- 12084 Recovered- 11801 Active Cases- 52," Health ministere S Pangnyu Phom tweeted

The state now has 52 active COVID-19 cases, while 88 people have died due to the disease and 143 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Five more patients recuperated from COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 11, 801, Hangsing said.

Of the total 12,084 COVID-19 cases, 4,985 are traced contacts, 4,669 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,857 returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, he said.

A total of 1,24,466 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, Hangsing added.

