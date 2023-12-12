New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi police on Tuesday said that a person was deceived and cheated recently in October when he received a WhatsApp call in which an impersonator claimed that his nephew was abducted and an amount of Rs 50,000 had to be transferred for his release.

"Complainant Lakshmi Chand Chawla (62) on October 24, 2023, received a call on WhatsApp from a mobile number, wherein the caller told him that the son of his cousin (aged 25 years), would be harmed if money was not provided to the caller," DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Pilots Selected As Astronaut-Designates for 2024 Moon Mission, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath.

The police further said that during the call, the voice of a young man crying was heard by the complainant. He was given another mobile number to transfer the amount online.

According to DCP Tirkey, he got scared and transferred an amount of Rs 50,000 on the same day i.e. October 24 to the account number mentioned in the online payment app.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Stripped Naked, Paraded and Assaulted in Belagavi After Her Son Eloped With Girl, Seven Arrested.

Tirkey further said that later on, when he spoke with his cousin, he found out that his cousin's son Kapil was safe at home. He realised that he had been cheated by the caller and reported the matter to the police.

Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)