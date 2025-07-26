Bettiah, Jul 26 (PTI) A one-year-old child in a remote Bihar village killed a cobra by biting it, local residents claimed.

The bizarre incident took place in West Champaran district where the boy was brought to the government medical college and hospital in Bettiah town by family members.

According to hospital superintendent Duvakant Mishra, "The boy, Govind Kumar, was referred here yesterday by the primary health centre close to his village where he was rushed by family members after he fainted soon after chewing on the live snake".

"Family members claim he caught hold of their snake at their house, in Mohachchhi Bankatwa village under Majhaulia block. He was spotted with the serpent by his grandmother and by the time she could intervene, the reptile was bitten by the child. The cobra lay dead on the floor while the child also fell unconscious", said Mishra.

He added that the child was being monitored by doctors and treatment for poisoning would start if the boy showed any symptoms.

