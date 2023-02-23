Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Achole police of Palghar district on Thursday arrested one person and sent him to jail for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old girl from Padkhalpada in the Nalasopara area.

An officer of Achole police station said the security guard was arrested from his village in Bihar.

The girl was rescued and handed over to the family, he informed further.

Further, the officer said, "The girl was playing outside the house at Achole Dongri, Padkhalpada, in the Nalasopara area on February 15 when the accused, Sumendrakumar Sukaldas Mandal, abducted her."

"Searching frantically for the girl outside their house and not finding her, they reached the police station. A case was registered and we started examining the CCTV footage, which showed the security guard taking the girl away. A case under section 363 of the IPC was registered in the matter," the officer added.

Sharing details of the probe, another investigating officer said, "Footage of more than 100 CCTVs were scanned for leads in the case. The accused worked in a housing society in Nalasopara(East) for seven to eight years and was known to the child's parents. We made copies of photographs of the accused and the victim and sent them to all police stations."

"Considering the seriousness of the incident, the police commissioner (Madhukar Pandey) gave a strict order to the MBVV police to ensure the safe rescue and return of the girl at the earliest. Multiple investigating teams were put together under the guidance of the additional commissioner of police. With the help of the Crime Branch, we went over footage of CCTVs from more than 100 places in connection with this case," the official added.

The officer added, "On the basis of technical analysis of the CCTV footage, it was ascertained that the accused was heading towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He was changing trains every time, making it difficult for us to catch him. However, on the basis of technical analysis, it was found that the accused had gone to Tilak Maji in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. He was eventually arrested from there".

"The reason or motive behind the kidnapping is not yet clear. Further investigation is underway" the officer added. (ANI)

