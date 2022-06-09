Gwalior, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday asserted that his family has followed the practice that only one of its members is a part of active politics at a time as others should also get an opportunity.

"I don't want to get into whether tickets will be given to the leaders' families or not. But you must have always seen that in the Scindia family, only one member remained in politics. We have followed this (practice) for the last 30-40 years in our lifetime. This is an important step because everyone should get an opportunity. One member (in politics) is enough in a family," Scindia said.

He was responding to a question asked by reporters here on how many members from the families of leaders, MLAs or ministers should get a ticket to contest the upcoming local body polls.

Scindia, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, arrived here to take part in various local programmes.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's father, Madhavrao Scindia, who spent much of his political life in the Congress, died in a plane crash in 2001. Jyotiraditya, who had been with Congress for 18 years, having joined the party after father's death, had quit the grand old party and joined the ruling BJP in March 2020.

Asked when the names of BJP candidates would be declared for the upcoming local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, he said that it will be done shortly, and expressed confidence about the party's victory.

During a recent visit to Bhopal, BJP president J P Nadda had strongly opposed dynastic politics and added that the party will oppose it even at the cost of losing seats.

