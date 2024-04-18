Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Noida Police on Thursday arrested four individuals of African descent, accused of running methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) drug supply syndicate operating in the Delhi NCR region from their rented residence.

In a significant crackdown, the Noida Police Commissionerate conducted a raid on a drug factory under the operation "Prahar." Acting on the directives of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, the operation yielded a major breakthrough as 26 kilograms and 760 grams of MDMA/Methamphetamine, along with raw materials, were seized from the factory premises.

The international market value of the seized MDMA/Methamphetamine is estimated at 100 crore rupees, with the raw materials valued at an approximate 50 crore rupees. The total estimated worth of the confiscated drugs is a staggering 150 crores.

Late at night, a joint operation was carried out by Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miyan Khan along with SWAT Commander Yatendra Kumar, Ecotech 1 in-charge Anuj Kumar, and Dadri in-charge Sujit Upadhyay. During the raid, a substantial quantity of MDMA/Methamphetamine and raw materials were recovered. Additionally, four individuals of African descent were arrested. Among them, one individual's visa had expired, while two others did not possess valid visas.

Providing insights into the operation, DCP Saad Miyan Khan revealed that individuals of African descent are allegedly involved in a drug supply syndicate operating in the Delhi NCR region. It was disclosed that a house in Mathurapur, Omicron 1 was rented a few days prior, where the setup of the factory took place. Following allegations of drug manufacturing, the syndicate purportedly planned to export drugs through agents, online orders, and shopping channels to colleges, universities, and northeastern states in Delhi NCR.

"Upon information from some people about suspicious activities being carried out in a rented house, we conducted a raid, and a whole factory setup of drugs including raw materials was found. We are also investigating the forward and backward links to the case," Gautam Buddha Nagar DCP Saad Miya Khan told ANI.

"We have asked for their documentation and their visas and on what grounds their visas got extended," he said. (ANI)

