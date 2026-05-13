India News

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, terming the suspected incident of paper leak an "open betrayal" of hardworking students' future.

"The cancellation of the NEET exam is clear proof that serious, organised rigging took place at every level of the entire affair. Handing over the investigation to the CBI after the NTA cancelled the exam shows just how deep and widespread the issue is--this is an open betrayal of the futures of millions of hardworking students," said Jully.

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In a post on X, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP government continues to play with the time and future of the youth.

"In 10 years of BJP rule, there have been 89 paper leaks; that is the bitter truth about paper leaks. Every time, grand promises are made and claims of action are touted, but in reality, the BJP government is continuously toying with the hard work, time, and futures of the youth," said Jully.

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The Congress leader further alleged that the irregularities in NEET-UG 2026 serve as "clear evidence" of the BJP government's "deliberate irresponsibility" regarding the conduct of national examinations across the country.

Jully noted that even in previous instances, such as the OMR sheet discrepancies, systematic attempts were made to "hide the truth" behind examination irregularities. He asserted that the current administration remains focused on protecting its own image, rather than ensuring transparency or delivering justice to the millions of students whose futures are at stake.

Alongside Jully, several academic experts condemned the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, citing it as a major blow to the examination's integrity.

Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director General of IILM, highlighted the recurring nature of such lapses, asserting that paper leaks have become a "constant occurrence" over the last two decades.

He further stressed that repeated incidents, including the 2024 NEET controversy, have created a sense of "suspicion and distrust" regarding the robustness of the current system.

"I am also upset that now the 22.8 lakh students will have to suffer. They will have to wait for one month more. Then they will have to appear once again. This is not happening for the first time. It has happened several times since last one or two decades. Last time in 2024, this has happened. There were cases of paper leak of NEET in various places in Bihar and across the country. So this is happening again and again and it is creating lot of suspicion and distrust about the system we are creating. So National Testing Agency came into picture in 2017 and a lot of investments have been made by the Ministry of Education and in spite of best of the efforts, paper leak is happening..." Chaturvedi told ANI.

Dr. Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), called for the immediate removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanded a comprehensive reform of the medical education system.

"It is very unfortunate...it is a middle class family's dream to have a doctor from the family still today, it is social injustice when something gets in the way of that dream...initially NTA denied any discrepancy, but now that CBI is probing the case, it has annulled the exam held on May 3. It is a serious issue...the regional directors of NTA should be held responsible for crushing the dreams of lakhs of students. It is their moral obligation to resign, if they don't, on behalf of FAIMA, I'd appeal to the govt to sack them. This is not the first time it has happened," Dr Krishnan said.

"NTA charges the most to conduct exams yet the centres are always in bad shape...education for NEET is costly, a lot of coaching centres run shady business around it, papers get leaked in black market...the dates for fresh exams should be released immediately...such incidents cause anxiety and disrupt the academic cycles of students...it takes 10 years to acquire basic minimum skills to become a doctor....NTA should be completely removed, and the medical education system should be revamped...govt should tighten its grip, FAIMA will not tolerate any complacency in such sensitive matters... he said.

However, some education experts expressed relief over the prompt action taken by the government in cancelling the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Anand Kumar, the founder of the renowned Super 30 educational programme, termed the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 paper a "relief" for honest candidates. While welcoming the move, Kumar demanded "strict action" against the repeated incidents of paper leaks.

"Question paper leaks are very unfortunate. This happened in 2024 and now in 2026. Aspirants are scared and nervous. First of all, I would like to tell them and their parents not to lose heart. It is a little relief that the Government took prompt action and cancelled the exam. The accused have been arrested and there are also talks going on about a CBI probe...The most important thing in such situations is to have patience. So, have patience and prepare well for the re-exam and do even better. Take this is an opportunity, not as a disappointment. I urge the Government with folded hands that papers are leaked quite often, so NTA should be alert. It is unfortunate that this is happening again and again. Strictest action should be taken against the accused...Such laws should be made so that this does not happen again..." Kumar told ANI.

Dr. Neelam Lekhi, President of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), thanked the National Testing Agency (NTA) for handing over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Regarding this matter, I would first like to thank the NTA for handing over the investigation to the CBI, as this is indeed a very serious issue. If strict guidelines had been imposed, this would not have happened. Hopefully, a good outcome will be seen after handing over this case to the CBI and in future, the students will not face such an issue. It should be ensured that in the future, nothing of this sort--specifically, paper leaks--happens again. This is crucial because students spend the entire year preparing rigorously; they are full of hope, and when such incidents occur, they become deeply depressed, as their entire future is cast into darkness," said Lekhi.

A major row has erupted following the Centre's decision to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3. The move comes after allegations regarding paper leaks and irregularities.

The Government referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)