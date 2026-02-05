Guwahati (Assam), [India], February 5 (ANI): Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro has said that his party has decided to contest the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections on all seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region and a few constituencies outside the region, asserting clear "public opinion in favour" of UPPL entering the fray.

Speaking to ANI, Boro said the party remains open to alliances and is in discussions with various political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while also preparing to contest independently if required.

Also Read | How To Download Bharat Taxi App.

"People's opinion is clear that UPPL should contest the (Assam Assembly) election, therefore, we have decided to contest the elections on all seats in Bodoland and a few outside," Boro said.

He added that the party is flexible in its electoral approach. "We are open for alliance and we will discuss it with other political parties. We are in alliance with the BJP on state and national level, till the declaration of the code of conduct," he said.

Also Read | Russia Rejects Donald Trump's Claims of India Halting Oil Imports, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Says New Delhi Is Free To Choose Energy Suppliers.

He further noted that consultations are ongoing not only with the BJP but also with other political formations. "We are in discussion with the BJP as well as other parties, we are also ready to contest alone if need be," Boro added.

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, in which the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against the Congress.

Meanwhile on February 3, the Congress has approved a proposal to constitute the State Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as its Chairman in the poll-bound state.

In a letter dated February 3, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect."

"Gaurav Gogoi-Chairman, other members are Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Ripun Borah, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Wajid Ali Chaudhary, Rosilina Tirkey, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar, Arun Dutta Mazumdar, Pranati Phukan, Rance Narah, Abdul Khaleque, Durga Bhumij, Ajit Singh, Nandita Das, Sibamoni Bora, Pradyut Bhuiya, AK Rashid Alam, Jadav Swagiary, Prithvi Majhi, Tanka Bahadur Rai, Praneshwar Basumatri, R P Sharma, Ghana Buragohain, Augustine Enghee, Meghnath Chetry, Balin Kuli, Hafiz Rashid Choudhary, Medi Alam Bora, Subhman Ali Sarkar, Gangajyoti Tayegam and Mausom Baruah," the letter stated.

KC Venugopal said that special Invitees include the General Secretary (Organisation), the APCC, the Heads of All Frontal Organisations, the APCC, and the Chairpersons of the SC, OBC, Minority, Adivasi, Congress Departments, and the Tea-Garden Cell of the APCC. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)