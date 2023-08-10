New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel said on Thursday that the Opposition brought a no-confidence motion and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the Lok Sabha, but they did not have the patience to listen to the PM's address, which is unfortunate.

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, MoS for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that the Opposition party didn't believe in the democracy.

She said the Opposition parties brought a No-Confidence Motion, kept their points and demanded Prime Minister's presence in the House. They demanded that the Prime Minister make a statement but had no patience to listen to his speech, she added.

"Our colleagues in the Opposition don't believe in democracy. They brought No Confidence Motion, kept forth their points and demanded Prime Minister's presence in the House. They demanded for him to make a statement but they had no patience to listen to the statement," Patel said.

Patel further added that the entire country saw that power and politics were supreme to them and that they lacked the patience to even listen to the prime minister's speech.

"The entire country saw that power and politics are supreme to them. If they don't have the patience to even listen to the PM's address, it is very unfortunate. By walking out, they have exposed themselves before the country," Patel told ANI.

The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues. (ANI)

