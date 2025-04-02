New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, chair of the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition, accusing them of indulging in "appeasement politics."

Defending the proposed law, Pal said the Bill aims to digitise and streamline Waqf properties, address the problem of declining income from such properties and ensure better representation of women in Waqf Boards.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "He has made it clear the idea behind the bill and the benefit it will have. So far, there was no digitalisation and registration of Waqf properties. The income from Waqf properties is constantly reducing and it was not benefitting anyone. We have given a chance to women in the Waqf Board... The opposition is just giving speeches here for appeasement and consider Muslims just as their vote bank."

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged that the Waqf Amendment Bill "is a dangerous, divisive law which runs against the tenets of our Constitution"

Participating in the debate on Waqf (Amendment Bill), 2025 in Lok Sabha, he accused the BJP of resorting to divisive politics.

" For last several years, farmers have been on the street, they are demanding legal guarantees for MSP. But the Bill is not coming. Youngsters of this country are unemployed and in despair. So, the country expected legislation for drastic change for the youth of the country. But it didn't come...You can see the legislation that has been given priority by this government. This is to have only one agenda - to divide Bharat Mata in the name of religion," Venugopal said.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

