Agra, April 2: A 45-year-old man, Mohammad Rizwan, has been arrested along with two associates for the murder of his second wife, Muskan, allegedly over her demand for higher monthly expenses. Her skeletal remains were discovered on Sunday evening, weeks after she went missing on February 18. Police revealed that her disappearance coincided with the cancellation of Rizwan’s bail in an old criminal case. To evade suspicion, he stayed in jail for 27 days after his bail was revoked.

SP (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava stated that Muskan was strangled to death by Rizwan with the help of Radhe Shyam and Ram Avatar, whom he paid INR 70,000 each for their assistance. The trio buried her body in the Narao area, and to mislead authorities, Rizwan stayed in jail for 27 days after his bail was revoked. They have been charged under Section 103 of the BNS for murder and destruction of evidence and are now in judicial custody. Agra Shocker: Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Leaves Body Unattended for 3 Days Before Crime was Exposed (Disturbing Video).

Living in Galam Patti, Ujhani, Budaun, Rizwan married Muskan nearly four years ago. However, his first wife, Zainab, strongly opposed the marriage, forcing him to maintain separate households for both women. Agra: Father Overpowers Man Who Touched Her Daughter Inappropriately and Made Lewd Comment, Hands Him Over to Police.

SP stated that Rizwan was struggling financially and had a three-year-old son with Muskan. He gave her INR 10,000 monthly for expenses, but she insisted on INR 40,000 for their child's upbringing, leading to constant arguments. Unable to handle the disputes any longer, Rizwan chose to get rid of her.

