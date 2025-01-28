Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday, targeted opposition leaders saying that they should avoid making 'poisonous statement' on Mahakumbh.

He assured that all preparations are in place for the large number of pilgrims expected to visit Mahakumbh on Mauni Amawasya on Wednesday. He emphasized that Prayagraj, the government, and the administration are fully ready to welcome the devotees.

On Wednesday, a large number of pilgrims are expected to visit Mahakumbh on the occasion of Mauni Amawasya.

"The preparations are well done. Prayagraj, the government and the Administration are also ready to welcome the pilgrims. I urge all opposition leaders to avoid making poisonous statements which hurt the faith and belief of people," he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mahakumbh in Prayagraj witnessed an extraordinary surge in devotees, with over 6.019 million pilgrims taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers as of noon, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.

Key bathing dates of the Maha Kumbh include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya -Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

On Sunday, after taking a dip at Triveni Sangam, Akhilesh Yadav emphasised that the Kumbh Mela is not a place for 'divisive or negative politics and should have its sacred characteristics preserved.

Speaking to reporters after taking a holy dip, Yadav said, "People come here with their faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics...The day I took a dip at Haridwar - that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip here."

He expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration for the elderly coming to the festival.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has attracted a significant number of devotees to Prayagraj, where they come to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. As of 8 AM on Tuesday, over 4.55 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis, have taken a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Meanwhile, over 147.6 million people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju have visited Maha Kumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ram Dev, and other saints and sages.

The religious congregation has also witnessed an extraordinary influx of devotees from around the world.

Antonio, a pilgrim from Italy, has finally fulfilled his decade-long dream of attending the Kumbh Mela in India. "I feel fantastic," Antonio exclaimed, adding, "There's a lot of blessings in this place. I was looking forward to this. I wanted to visit for over 10 years. And finally, I'm here." Antonio's fascination with India's spiritual heritage began years ago. He had previously undertaken a 2,000-kilometer pilgrimage on foot, known as a "pad-yatra," which deepened his understanding and devotion to Indian saints.

Esther, a pilgrim from Spain, has found herself immersed in the spiritual energy of the Kumbh Mela. Initially, she felt overwhelmed by the large crowds, but as the day progressed, her experience transformed. "I'm feeling great right now," Esther said.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.. (ANI)

