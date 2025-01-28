Mumbai, January 28: Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), after affecting Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, and Kolhapur, has now surfaced in Nagpur, with six cases reported. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued an alert and started preventive measures. Two patients each are being treated at the Government Medical College and Mayo Hospital, while Pune has seen its case count rise to 111, with 17 people on ventilators. Let's know the causes, symptoms, and treatment of Guillain-Barre syndrome.

A 40-year-old man from Solapur, Maharashtra, suspected of having Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), passed away on January 27, marking the state’s first reported death linked to the condition. The man, who had recently travelled to Pune, is believed to have contracted the disease there. GBS Alert: Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Rise to 111, Nearly 17 Patients on Ventilator, Says Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

What Is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, which leads to muscle weakness and even paralysis. Most often, it occurs as a complication of an infection, such as respiratory or gastrointestinal illness. Tingling, weakness, and sometimes difficulty breathing in advanced stages are common symptoms. What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know All About Rare Neurological Disorder As Pune Reports 26 Cases Within a Week.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Symptoms

According to a report by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, symptoms typically start with weakness or tingling in the legs, which can spread to the arms, face, and chest muscles, potentially leading to paralysis. Other signs include pain, difficulty walking, swallowing, or speaking, and changes in vision or coordination. Severe cases may affect breathing, heart rate, or digestion due to nerve damage disrupting signal transmission.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Causes

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a condition where the body’s immune system, which normally fights off infections, mistakenly attacks the nerves. This often happens after a person has had an infection, like a cold, flu, or stomach illness. In some rare cases, it can also be triggered by vaccines.

When the immune system attacks the nerves, it damages their outer layer, called the myelin sheath, which helps send messages quickly between the brain and the body. As a result, the signals slow down or stop, causing weakness, tingling sensations, or numbness. For some people, this can lead to difficulty walking, moving their arms, or even breathing.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Treatment

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has no cure, but treatments can reduce its severity and speed up recovery. Patients are usually hospitalized in intensive care for monitoring of breathing, muscle strength, and heart function. Two effective treatments, when started early, are plasma exchange, which removes harmful antibodies from the blood, and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), which blocks the immune attack on nerves. Supportive care is essential to manage complications like respiratory failure, heart rate changes, or swallowing difficulties, ensuring patients receive the necessary interventions during recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).