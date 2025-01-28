Mumbai, January 28: On Monday, January 27, the Mumbai police booked renowned chef and restaurateur Farrokh Khambata for allegedly forging his wife's signatures to secure several loans. The incident came to light after Khambata's wife, Dilshad Khambata, approached the Gamdevi police and registered a case against her husband. In her complaint, Dilshad claimed that her husband took loans from several banks and financial institutions by forging her signatures.

FPJ reports that she also alleged that Farrokh Khambata made her an unauthorized co-borrower in the multiple loans he secured. Farrokh Khambata has been booked for forgery, making false documents, and using forged electronic records to take loans. Notably, the development comes a few months after Dilshad reported that her husband was missing. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Son of Police Constable Dies by Suicide by Shooting Himself in Lower Parel; Probe Underway.

In September last year, Dilshad had filed a missing person's report. In her complaint back then, Dilshad said that her husband, Farrokh Khambata, had not returned home since April 5, 2024. While the authorities tried to track Farrokh Khambata through his phone records, they were unable to locate him. It is also reported that Dilshad became aware of the financial fraud after she received from recovery agents between October and November 2024.

Who Is Farrokh Khambata?

During the calls, Dilshad Khambata learned that her Aadhaar and PAN card copies were used in the loan applications without her consent. Further investigation revealed that the loans were obtained between June 28, 2024 and September 2024. In her complaint, Dilshad said that when she contacted one of the finance companies, she discovered that her husband had taken loans from four banks and five financial institutions. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Assaults OLA Cab Driver at Airport After Missing Flight, Traffic Police Respond to Viral Video.

She also said that she was made a co-borrower in at least two cases without her knowledge. While the police have yet to arrest Dilshad's husband, it's important to know who Farrokh Khambata is. Khambata is a well-known chef and restaurateur known for his fine-dining restaurants. He married Dilshad in 1997. The couple has a 23-year-old son.

Born and brought up in a Parsi family, Farrokh Khambata did his schooling at St Mary's School in Mumbai. He has launched several restaurants, including Umame, Joss, Izaya, Amadeus and Café.

