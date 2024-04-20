Hamirpur (HP), Apr 20 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that some leaders are spreading rumours that BJP will change the Constitution out of fear that BJP will get full majority.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sujanpur Tira, Thakur said, "It is ironic that those who declared Emergency in the country and amended the constitution 62 times are now claiming that BJP will change the Constitution."

The BJP candidate from Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh said that from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, all Congress prime ministers amended and "disrespected" the Constitution.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister alleged that the Congress and allies are trying to get into power on the pretext of a mass movement against corruption but the reality is that they themselves are corrupt.

He asserted that BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections with full majority and form a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive time.

