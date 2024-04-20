West Kameng, April 20: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter jolted Arunchal Pradesh's West Kameng region on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.39 and Longitude 92.68, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes State, No Damage Reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 20-04-2024, 18:51:40 IST, Lat: 27.39 & Long: 92.68, Depth: 5 km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS shared in a post on X.

