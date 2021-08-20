Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): The virtual meeting of top Opposition leaders called by Congress's interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday is likely to discuss 2024 Lok Sabha elections and upcoming state elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut informed on Friday.

According to Raut, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will join via video conferencing.

Speaking to the ANI, Raut said, "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will join via video conferencing the Opposition meeting chaired by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today. A number of issues including 2024 Lok Sabha elections and upcoming state elections are expected to be discussed in the meeting."

Today, the Opposition leaders will be meeting virtually under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and top leaders, including three Chief Ministers, including Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of West Bengal, Uddhav Thackeray Chief Minister of Maharashtra and M K Stalin Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

NCP President Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, among others are expected to join the meeting.

The meeting is a part of the Congress party's efforts to unite various Opposition parties on key issues to set the platform to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. In the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Opposition parties displayed unity, leading to disruption of both Houses.

The Opposition leaders had given several Suspension of Business notices, Adjournment Motion Notice and had sought a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, along with the farm laws and other issues. Today's meeting is being held in the backdrop of the government demanding strict action against those who indulged in unruly behaviour in the Upper House during the passing of the Insurance Amendment Bill. (ANI)

