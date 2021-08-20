New Delhi, August 20: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday released the IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021. Candidates, who have registered for the IAF AFCAT 2021, can download their admit cards from the official website of the force dedicated to the exam- afcat.cdac.in. The exam will be held on August 28, 29 and 30. It will be conducted in two shifts - 9.45 am to 11.45 am and 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm. OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download the Admit Card Online at osssc.gov.in.

Applicants should carry a valid ID proof along with a hard copy of their admit cards to their respective exam centre. The IAF. in a notice said, “Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2021 is available for download through Candidate Login from 20 August 2021 (11: 00 AM) onward. Please verify the details specifically Name, DoB, Gender, Photograph, Signature etc. and read complete instructions which are to be strictly adhered to.” AFCAT (1) Result 2021 Declared by Indian Air Force; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at afcat.cdac.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the IAF - afcat.cdac.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download the IAF AFCAT Admit Card.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. AFCAT is held twice a year in February and August for the recruitment of commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts in the IAF. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interviews. After clearing AFSB, they will undergo training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

