Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday said that efforts should be made to optimize the use of available defence lands for the development of infrastructure without compromising military needs.

He said that the defence land requires a comprehensive approach, balancing national security needs with the well-being of local communities and the environment.

SN Gupta, IDES, Principal Director, Defence Estates, Easter Command, Kolkata on Wednesday called on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar and they discussed defence lands, community land and challenges in the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor suggested that through reforms, better land management, and increased collaboration, the state can ensure that its defence infrastructure remains robust while fostering positive relations with its citizens.

He said that collaboration between civil and military authorities can help to balance defence requirements with local development needs while advising that building better communication channels with local administration can help improve civil-military relations.

The Governor directed to ensure that all acquisitions and hiring of land are done with due diligence, in keeping with established instructions, with the State administration. Documentation should be fair, transparent and legally compliant, he emphasized.

Earlier, the Principal Director, Defence Estates, Easter Command briefed the Governor on the issues related to defence lands in Arunachal Pradesh. KV Nagi Reddy, Director, Defence Estates and Shri Koli Akash Santosh, Defence Estate Officer, Itanagar were present in the meeting. (ANI)

