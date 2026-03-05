Tehran [Iran], March 5 (ANI): Iranian state Media reported that preparations are underway at Tehran's Grand Mosalla for the placement of the body of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who was killed in the US-Israel led strike on Iran. The Grand Mosalla of Tehran is a massive prayer complex used for the city's most significant state-religious gatherings. This is part of the three day farewell ceremony being organised for the late Supreme leader. Thousands of mourners are expected to gather at the Mosalla. A "farewell ceremony" followed by a "funeral procession" is the protocol after the death of a Supreme Leader.

Meanwhile, Iran on Thursday threatened to target Dimona nuclear site if Israel-US sought to topple Islamic Republic. This follows an open threat from Israel's defence Minister Israel Katz who had said that any new leader brought in by the regime will be a legitimate target for elimination.

In Israel, the Israel Defence Forces says that Iran has launched another ballistic missile attack targeting Israel, as sirens are activated in communities in central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank.

The IRGC has launched the nineteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4 as a combined missile and drone operation, according to the IRGC Public Relations on Thursday.

According to the IRGC PR, "This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced that it had carried out strikes against Israeli and American targets across the region, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

In a statement on Wednesday (local time), the IRGC said the latest wave of attacks came on the fifth day of the operation, which Tehran says was launched in response to what it called "unprovoked aggression" by Israel and the United States.

The force claimed that more than seven advanced radar systems belonging to the United States and Israel had been destroyed, describing the strikes as having "blinded the eyes" of the two countries' surveillance network in the region.

The statement further alleged that Iranian projectiles had bypassed the THAAD missile defence system deployed to defend Israel and struck multiple locations, including the Israeli defence ministry complex in Tel Aviv and the country's main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport.

According to the IRGC, ongoing missile and drone launches have triggered hours of air raid sirens and prolonged sheltering of residents in several areas across Israel. The group said the attacks are part of a "steady and managed rhythm of projectile launches" and warned that "in the coming days, the attacks will become more intense and widespread."

Thursday is day six of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and with the American sides claiming that their operation has only just begun this conflict could stretch out longer than anticipated. (ANI)

