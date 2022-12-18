Agartala, December 18: Highlighting the Centre's development push for the North East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Agartala, on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led double-engine government's focus is on improving physical, digital and social infrastructure in the North East.

Prime Minister on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Agartala. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Agartala on Sunday, also launched the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation of Development Projects Worth Rs 4,350 Crore in Agartala.

PM Narendra Modi in Agartala:

Our focus is on all-round development of Tripura. Projects launched today will give fillip to the state's growth trajectory. https://t.co/PmE3W0aWvN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Addressing the gathering at the programme, PM Modi said, "Now the time has changed, today Tripura is being discussed for cleanliness and infrastructure development. I congratulate the people of Tripura for making Swachhta a mass movement. Due to this Tripura has emerged as the cleanest state in the category of smallest states. I congratulate Tripura on getting a new dental college today."

In the last eight years, PM said many National Highways have been constructed in the North East sector and many rural areas got road connectivity. He said the international terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Singh airport in Agartala has improved connectivity. With this airport, PM said Tripura has emerged as the logistics hub of North East.

Prime Minister said, "Our double-engine government's focus is on improving physical, digital and social infrastructure in the North East. Tripura is making rapid strides in infrastructure development. Our focus is on all-round development of Tripura." PM Narendra Modi Attends North Eastern Council’s Golden Jubilee Function in Shillong, Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 2450 Crores.

He said projects launched today will give a fillip to the state's growth trajectory. He said the double-engine government is providing connectivity and infra projects in Tripura worth thousands of crores rupees and the state government is working at a fast pace to implement it on the ground.

"It is our endeavour to ensure better opportunities for the people of Tripura. We have accorded priority to the welfare of tribal communities. The first choice of the tribal community is BJP. In the recent Gujarat elections, BJP won 24 of the 27 seats reserved for tribal communities," PM Modi said.

He said the government is dedicated towards the improvement of the lives of 'Janjatiya' communities. "The budget which used to be Rs 21,000 crore is now Rs 88,000 crore. It is the BJP government which has started the initiative of celebrating 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15 every year," PM said.

Prime Minister said more than 7,000 health and wellness centres have been approved in North East while more than 1,000 are coming up in Tripura alone. He said these centres will help in screening thousands of patients with diseases like diabetes and cancer among others.

Refering to his Shillong visit today, PM said, "I was in a meeting today in Meghalaya, in this meeting we discussed the roadmap for the development of North East including Tripura in the coming years. I have discussed Ashta Lakshmi ie, Ashta Aadhaar, 8 points for the development of eight states of North East.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister held a roadshow in Agartala. People flocked to two sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister. They also showered flower petals on his cavalcade.

"I extend my greetings to all those too who were standing on the way from the airport to this place to shower their love on me. This is ecstatic for me as ten times the crowd that has assembled here blessed me on my way from the airport," PM added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)