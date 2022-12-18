Agartala, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Agartala.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Agartala on Sunday, also launched the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural. PM Narendra Modi Attends North Eastern Council’s Golden Jubilee Function in Shillong, Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 2450 Crores.

According to Prime Minister's Office, these houses were developed at a cost of over Rs 3,400 crore and will cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries. With a focus on improving road connectivity, Prime Minister inaugurated the project for widening of Agartala bypass (Khayerpur-Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city. Video: People Shower Flower Petals on PM Narendra Modi’s Car As He Holds Roadshow in Tripura’s Agartala.

He laid the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km in length under PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 km.

Prime Minister further inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi held a roadshow in Agartala. People flocked to two sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister. The also showered flower petals on his cavalcade.

