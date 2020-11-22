New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was among 23 party leaders to have written a letter seeking sweeping reforms in the party, said on Sunday that they were playing role of a mechanic who tells what is the fault in the vehicle.

In an interview with ANI, Azad, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said they write within the party to create awareness if the party ideology is weakening.

Also Read | AAP MLAs and Councillors Organise Free Mask Distribution and Awareness Campaign Across Delhi.

He said it is the ideology of Congress that will keep the nation united.

"In this vast and diverse country, the ideology of the Congress which is the ideology of Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel and Maulana Azad, will keep the nation united. Congress ideology keeps the country united as it does not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste, and class. For us all are equal," he said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Smartphone To Be Shipped With A Special Retail Box.

Answering queries, he said, "when we write within the Congress, we do that to make them aware that the ideology is weakening."

In their letter, 23 leaders had called for full-time and effective leadership and also elections to Congress Working Committee. There have been renewed calls for concerted action by the party in the wake of its dismal performance in the Bihar assembly polls and in bye-elections in 11 states.

"We want to make them aware that those parts of a machine that run this ideology are rusted or getting loose. Where it has rusted, it is time to replace them and where it is loose, tighten them," the Congress leader said.

"So we work like a mechanic who tells the driver to remove those parts that have rusted. We are not asking the driver to leave and let me drive," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)