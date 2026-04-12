Agartala (Tripura) [India], Saturday, April 12 (ANI): BJP candidate David Debbarma has expressed confidence of victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

He expressed gratitude to party leaders for his candidature.

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"This is a matter of pride that the party has selected me to fight elections and enter the council as a public representative, to represent the people and make policies for them. For this, I am very much thankful to the party leaders. I am confident," he said.

He said party workers have been working at the grassroots level.

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Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said that preparations are complete for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council being held today.

Polling is being conducted across various polling stations set up to ensure smooth voting . The election will cover 16 subdivisions under the TTAADC areas.

Sen said 9,62,547 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 4,81,959 male voters, 4,80,582 female voters, and 6 transgender voters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)