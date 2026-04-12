Doda, April 12: Two earthquakes struck the Jammu and Kashmir district of Doda in the early hours of Sunday, triggering tremors across the region. The first earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale, was recorded at around 4:22 a.m. at a depth of 10 km. Shortly after, a second tremor of 3.0 magnitude occurred at approximately 4:37 a.m., with its epicentre located at latitude 33.090°N and longitude 75.928°E, also at a depth of 10 km.

Doda lies in the seismically sensitive Himalayan belt, where frequent low-intensity earthquakes are common due to the ongoing convergence of tectonic plates. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Doda District.

As a result, such tremors are regularly recorded in the region and typically do not lead to significant damage or strong ground shaking. Neighbouring areas, including Kishtwar and Bhaderwah, are also prone to similar seismic activity, although most incidents remain minor in nature and have limited impact.

Experts attribute the region's vulnerability to the continuous collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making the entire Himalayan arc one of the most earthquake-prone zones in the world. This includes regions spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Nepal. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Moderate Tremors Jolt Kashmir Valley, Residents Rush Out of Homes in Panic; No Damage Reported So Far.

Under the updated 2025 seismic classification and IS 1893 Earthquake Design Code, the Himalayan belt has been placed in India's highest-risk Zone VI, reflecting increased seismic hazards.

Reports indicate that over 60 per cent of the country falls under moderate-to-high earthquake risk zones, with concerns also being raised about the possibility of a major earthquake in identified seismic gaps.

Authorities, including the National Disaster Management Authority and the Bureau of Indian Standards, continue to stress the importance of preparedness measures such as earthquake-resistant construction, early warning systems, public awareness campaigns, and regular community drills. For real-time updates and seismic data, officials have advised citizens to refer to the National Centre for Seismology website or mobile application.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).