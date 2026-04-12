New Delhi, April 12: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday flagged off the 'Run for Ambedkar, Run for Constitution' marathon at New Delhi's Mandi House, drawing a large turnout of participants in the national capital. The event, organised by the All India Congress Committee SC Department in coordination with its OBC Department, witnessed significant public participation from Congress leaders and workers.

Addressing those present, Gandhi alleged that individuals associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) aim to weaken the Constitution, while asserting that the Congress is committed to promoting the ideals of equality articulated by B. R. Ambedkar. Rare Interaction Between PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Flags Off ‘Run for Ambedkar, Run for Constitution’ Marathon in Delhi

'संविधान' बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर जी का संदेश है। अगर संविधान नहीं होता, तो भारत का ये स्वरूप हमें देखने को नहीं मिलता आज RSS-BJP के लोग संविधान को खत्म करना चाहते हैं, क्योंकि ये नहीं चाहते देश में सभी को एक समान माना जाए। चाहे BJP के लोग बाबा साहेब की प्रतिमा के सामने हाथ जोड़ते… pic.twitter.com/VINPC41e7U — Congress (@INCIndia) April 12, 2026

Speaking at the event, Gandhi said, "The Constitution is the message of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Ji. If there had been no Constitution, we would not have been able to see India in this form." Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Birth Anniversary 2026: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Social Reformer, Says Dedicated Life To Protect Rights of Marginalised.

Taking aim at the ruling BJP, he added, "Today, people from RSS-BJP want to end India's Constitution, because they do not want everyone in the country to be considered equal. Even if BJP people are seen folding their hands in front of Baba Saheb's statue, but from the heart, their goal and thinking is to erase the Constitution."

"On the other hand, the goal of Congress is to save the Constitution. We want the message of the Constitution to reach every corner of the country," he said. Former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin, who is currently a minister in the Telangana government, also spoke at the event and emphasised the need to uphold constitutional values.

"I would like to say that this initiative is being carried out for the unity of our people and in honour of Dr Ambedkar, who wrote our Constitution. Today, some people are trying to deflect and misinterpret the Constitution, presenting different and misleading views about it. I believe that we must protect and preserve the Constitution," he told the reporters.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda described the event as more than just a marathon, stating, "This 'Run for Ambedkar' is not just a marathon, but a mission. It is a mission to take Baba Saheb's thoughts forward across the country. Our resolve is to protect the nation from the government's attack on the Constitution."

Congress leader Udit Raj stated that thousands of Ambedkarite supporters and party workers attended the event. "At present, the Constitution is being weakened, and the voice of the common people is under threat, while constitutional institutions are also facing challenges," he said while speaking to reporters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).