Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Over 4,000 healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday, taking the number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the union territory so far to 15,403, officials said here.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said the department was marching briskly towards its target of inoculating 1,12,893 healthcare workers in J&K.

Asking officials concerned to double the number of sites and also increase the target of daily inoculations, Dulloo said the department should aim for 8,000 vaccinations in the next working day.

He further advised them to target the untapped areas as people there are eagerly waiting to receive the vaccine.

Dulloo asked the officials to create awareness among the people and dispel any misinformation regarding the efficiency of the vaccine.

