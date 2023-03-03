Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Haryana Police on Friday said it has arrested a man and seized over 16 kg of opium and poppy husk being brought from Jharkhand in a truck.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab, police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the truck bearing a Punjab registration number was intercepted on Thursday near Shahabad flyover.

At least 6.5 kg opium and 10 kg poppy husk was recovered from the truck, police said.

The truck was seized and the driver was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway, the statement said.

