Mumbai, March 3: Adenovirus once again made news after at least seven children died due to respiratory infections in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, fuelling fears of growing reports of virus infections in the state. According to the state health department, a total of 21 children, infected with Adenovirus, died in Bengali state in the last month. Apart from this, around 5,213 cases of acute respiratory infections (ARI) have been reported.

The state has rung a high alert after multiple reports of flu-like illness spiked. Health workers have been instructed to be more alert about such symptoms in children. The citizen have been advised to avoid crowded places and to wear masks. The health department, in an advisory, requested parents to not send their children to school if they are sick. Adenovirus in West Bengal: Seven Children Die Due to Acute Respiratory Infection in Last 24 Hours.

What is Adenovirus?

Adenoviruses, termed seasonal illness-causing viruses, are a group of viruses that potentially cause mild to severe infection in the body, especially the respiratory tract. Adenovirus infections can happen in kids of any age, but it is commonly seen in babies and young children. US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Adenoviruses can cause mild to severe illness, but patients with weakened immune systems, or existing respiratory or cardiac disease, are at higher risk of developing severe illness. Adenovirus Scare in West Bengal: No Reason to Panic, Adequate Measures Being Taken for Safety, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Causes of Adenovirus Infection:

Adenoviruses are highly contagious in nature. It can spread from an infected person to others through close personal contact and through the air by coughing and sneezing or touching a contaminated object or surface. The children are more vulnerable to the Adenoviruses. It can affect a child of any age, from six-month-old babies to toddlers under five as well as older children.

Symptoms of Adenovirus Infection:

Adenovirus shows multiple numbers of symptoms. Such symptoms are common cold or flu-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, acute bronchitis, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), conjunctivitis (pink eye), acute gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines causing diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain)

Diagnosis:

Adenovirus infections can be diagnosed using antigen detection, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), virus isolation, and serology. Adenovirus typing is usually done by molecular methods.

Treatment for Adenovirus Infection:

The CDC has said that there is no specific treatment for the adenovirus infection. Most adenovirus infections are mild and do not require any medical care. Meanwhile, the symptoms are treated with over-the-counter medicines as they show up.

Prevention:

Adenovirus infection can be prevented by implementing a basic hygiene routine. Parents are advised to keep children away from anyone who is sick. The viruses can be kept away by washing hands often during the day. Regular use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can keep the infection at bay.

Most adenovirus symptoms last from a few days to up to two weeks while severe infections may last longer. As of now, 88 types of adenovirus known to infect humans have been identified.

