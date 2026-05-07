India News | Over 16,800 Candidates File Papers on First Day of Nominations for Panchayat Polls in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh witnessed an enthusiastic response on the first day of filing of nomination papers for the Panchayati Raj Institutions elections, with a total of 16,891 nomination papers submitted across the state on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the State Election Commission, the election process for Panchayati Raj institutions began on April 29 in accordance with the notified election schedule. The filing of nomination papers commenced on May 7 and will continue till 11 am on May 8.

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The Commission said scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken on May 12 by the concerned Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on May 15.

Polling for the three-phase Panchayati Raj elections will be conducted through ballot papers on May 26, May 28 and May 30 between 7 am and 3 pm.

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Among the districts, Mandi recorded the highest number of nomination papers with 3,731 candidates filing their papers on the first day, while Lahaul-Spiti registered the lowest figure with 74 nominations.

The Commission said Chamba district reported 2,067 nomination papers, followed by Una with 1,892, Hamirpur with 1,572, Bilaspur with 1,459, Solan with 1,415, Kangra with 1,407 and Kullu with 1,383 nominations.

Sirmaur district recorded 917 nomination papers, Shimla registered 784, while Kinnaur reported 190 nominations on the opening day of the process.

The State Election Commission said necessary arrangements are being put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

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