New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday that over 17 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

According to the ministry, more than 193.53 Crore (1,93,53,58,865) Covid vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, of which more than 17 crore (17,00,16,685) are still available with them to be administered.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been continuously supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started on 21 June 2021, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination programme started on 16 January 2021. The vaccination drive has ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and by streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

