New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday that over 192.40 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far.

"More than 192.40 crores (1,92,40,45,605) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," read the official statement from the ministry.

Further, more than 20.10 crore (20,10,82,885) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, the advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

