New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Over two lakh people have been administered the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi since the exercise commenced on January 10, according to official data.

The third or the precautionary dose is being administered to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of the vaccine nine months ago. They are being given the same vaccine they received earlier.

Around three lakh such people became eligible for the third dose from January 10.

According to government data, 2,00,149 people had received the dose till Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 last year announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

On January 3, the Centre rolled out vaccination for adolescents aged 15-17.

