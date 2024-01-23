Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) More than 20,000 police personnel have been deployed across Punjab as part of security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav is personally supervising the security arrangements for Republic Day and has also appointed Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla as the nodal officer to ensure meticulous security arrangements at all the venues.

"Foolproof arrangements are in place and senior police officers have been asked to camp in different districts to monitor the security arrangements at their respective venues personally," he said.

He further said all the gazetted officers and station house officers have been asked to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event, besides this additional forces have been deployed at the sensitive pockets.

Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit will unfurl the national flag at a state-level Republic Day function to be held in Patiala, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the tricolour in Ludhiana.

Gill said the state police chief has ordered extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people across the state.

Plans to seal all the inter-state, inter-district and inter-city boundaries in the state are being implemented, he added.

He also urged the people of Punjab to remain alert and immediately report to the police if they find anything suspicious.

Meanwhile, district police chiefs have also been asked to conduct cordon and search operations at and around railway stations and bus stands and check vulnerable places, including markets, government buildings and religious places.

