New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has crossed an important milestone of administering over 3.17 crore vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 3,17,71,661 vaccine doses have been given till Monday 7 pm, according to a provisional report.

These include 74,08,521 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 43,97,613 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 74,26,479 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been administered the 1st dose and 13,23,527 FLWs who have received the 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Besides, 16,96,497 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 95,19,024 beneficiaries aged above 60 have taken the first dose.

"India has crossed an important milestone in its fight against the pandemic. In the world's largest vaccination programme, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.17 crore today," the ministry said.

"Total 18,63,623 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday, the fifty-ninth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Of these, 15,98,136 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,65,487 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 15,98,136 include 12,26,831 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 2,32,483 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)