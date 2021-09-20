Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha while adhering to restrictions imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amid pandemic.

As per BMC's report, a total of 34,452 immersions were done all over Mumbai on September 20, which is also the 11th and the last day of Ganesh Visarjan.

Out of the 34,452 immersions, 5043 were Sarvajanik (Public), 29,060 were Gharguthi (Domestic), and 349 were Gauri.

At least 73 natural and 173 artificial lakes were for Eco-friendly Ganpati Immersion and a total of 13,442 immersions were done in the artificial lakes.

As far as security was concerned, 25000 personal were placed on all 24 wards for Ganpati immersion which includes officials, Fore brigade personnel, Medical staff and Sanitation workers.

Mumbai Police has deployed its maximum manpower available in all its police stations and other reserved personnel. Additional manpower was also called for duty on various sensitive spots.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that began September 10, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. (ANI)

