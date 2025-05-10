Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday acknowledged and welcomed the large of number of devotees visiting the four Dhams and reassured the public on safety measures ensured by the government.

According to CM Dhami, more than 4 lakh devotees visited the all four sites of Char Dham in past 9 days.

"Every year a large number of devotees visit Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra," the chief minister said, adding, "Our government is continuously working to make the journey smooth, safe and well organised."

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, and those of Badrinath on May 4.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 24-hour ban was enforced on the usage of horses and mules in the Kedarnath Yatra, an official said on Monday.

The administration took the following reported deaths of some horses and mules here.

"Yesterday, eight horses and mules died, while today, six of them died. We wanted to ascertain the reason behind it. Tomorrow, a team from the Centre will also come to check the reason for deaths..." said BVRC Purushottam, Secretary, Animal Husbandry (Uttarakhand).

Additionally, CM Dhami, on May 3, asserted that the safe travel of the devotees at the Kedarnath Temple is the state government's top priority.

The government has provided quick health facilities to the devotees, specialist doctors have been deployed along with the expansion of health services.

Rudraprayag district is very sensitive from the disaster point of view, so a separate mobile network has been established in the district.

The devotees arriving for the darshan of Baba Kedar in Kedarpuri will now get the facility of free WiFi. The devotees have expressed happiness over this and expressed gratitude to the government and the district administration. (ANI)

