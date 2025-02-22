New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Over 5.1 lakh TB patients have been notified across India since the launch of the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on December 7, 2024, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A new strategy was designed for the early identification of TB by offering X-rays as a screening tool for populations at higher risk of developing TB.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Cancer Hospital in Chhatapur on February 23.

With the use of ultraportable, hand-held X-rays and intensified efforts to conduct door-to-door screenings in congregate settings, risk groups such as diabetics, smokers, alcoholics, people living with HIV, individuals with a history of TB, the geriatric population, and household contacts of TB patients have been identified. Both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals have been screened using X-rays, followed by confirmation through Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT), which has helped identify several asymptomatic TB patients.

To date, the campaign has made remarkable progress, the ministry said.

Also Read | Delhi Cabinet Meet: CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Hold Meeting With Officers; Discuss Budget, Mahila Samriddhi Yojna.

Over 3.5 lakh TB patients have been notified across 455 intervention districts and more than 10 crore vulnerable individuals have been screened as a result of accelerated case detection efforts, reduced diagnostic delays, early identification of drug-resistant cases and improved treatment outcomes.

Among those identified, 2.4 lakh patients have been notified from public health institutions, while 1.1 lakh were identified through private healthcare facilities, the statement said.

Additionally, over 10 lakh Ni-kshay Shivirs have been organised and 836 Ni-kshay Vahans have been deployed to extend the reach of TB services, ensuring that even the most remote areas are covered, the statement added.

Over 38 lakh people have been screened using chest X-rays, including a substantial population that did not exhibit typical symptoms or any symptoms of TB.

The campaign is working to ensure complete treatment, scale up differentiated TB care to identify patients in immediate need of care or hospital admission, provide support to undernourished TB patients, and offer preventive TB treatment to vulnerable populations, the statement said.

These results are an outcome of a "whole-of-government approach" to ensure the success of the campaign, the statement noted.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has chaired meetings with chief ministers, cabinet ministers and senior officials from 22 ministries. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organised a sensitisation session attended by over 250 parliamentarians across states and UTs to inform them about the campaign and encourage their involvement and support at the state and district levels.

The Union Minister urged the chief ministers of all states to closely monitor the progress of the campaign at the state level. High-level administrative officers have been appointed to oversee the implementation of activities across various departments to ensure seamless coordination, the statement said.

Building on the success of the Jan Bhagidari approach, the campaign emphasises the active participation of community members. Through Ni-kshay Shapaths, individuals, community leaders, NGOs, and corporates are being encouraged to become Ni-kshay Mitras and support TB patients with nutritional baskets, psychosocial support, and vocational assistance.

Since the launch of the campaign, over 2.4 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras have registered and over 2.3 lakh food baskets have been distributed, the statement added.

"India's commitment to fighting TB is evident in the nation's achievements to date. In 2024, India notified over 26 lakh TB patients, closing the gap between the estimated incidence and those notified to the program. It is worth noting that over 36 per cent of notifications were registered from the private sector, reflecting the success of the progressive policy changes, innovative strategies and interventions deployed by the program over the past ten years," the statement said.

The new strategy adopted under the 100-Day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is significantly contributing by identifying sub-clinical or asymptomatic TB, which contributes to TB transmission in the community. This approach helps reduce incidence by breaking the chains of transmission and reduces mortality through the early identification and treatment of TB.

The strategy is accelerating progress and bringing India closer to its goal of eliminating TB, the statement added.PTI PLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)