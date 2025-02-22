Bhopal, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhumi-pujan' of the Medical Science & Research Institute in the Chhatapur district of Madhya Pradesh on February 23. Over 100-bed multi-speciality hospital cum cancer research centre is being constructed by Bageshwar Dham Jan Seva Samiti in Garha village of the state. The hospital will be the second major gift from the Prime Minister to the Bundelkhand region. Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Ken-Betwa river linking project during his visit to Khajuraho on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25 last year.

The cancer hospital, for which PM Modi will perform the foundation stone-laying ceremony, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore. A total of 10.925 hectares of land has been identified for this project, according to an official statement. "The hospital is targeted to be completed within 36 months. In its first phase, the hospital will have a 100-bed facility equipped with state-of-the-art machines and specialist doctors, offering free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients," it added. PM Narendra Modi on 3-Day Visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam From February 23 To Attend Several Development Initiatives.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Khajuraho Airport on February 23 at 12.30 p.m. from where he will head to Bageshwar Dham in an Air Force chopper. After performing 'bhumi-puja' at the hospital, PM Modi will spend an hour in Bageshwar Dham before returning to Khajuraho Airport at 2.10 PM. From there, he is scheduled to leave for Bhopal, where he will attend the Global Investor Summit on February 24. Around 72 gazetted officers, 15 IPS officers, and 55 ASP-DSP level officials have been deployed at Bageshwar Dham. The entire area around Bageshwar Dham has been declared an anti-drone zone. Vehicles, hotels and the dharamshalas are being checked thoroughly. Shaktikanta Das Appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to PM Narendra Modi.

Khajuraho airport has been declared a no-flying zone, keeping in mind the security of the Prime Minister. Chhatarpur CSP Aman Mishra said, "Around 2500-3000 police personnel have been deployed for security and hassle-free management of the event. Arrangements for their food, water and stay have also been made. All preparations are underway." Notably, President Draupadi Murmu is also scheduled to visit Bageshwar Dham to attend a mass marriage function being organised there on February 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).